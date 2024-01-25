Two mountain bikes found in market town near Lancaster ‘stolen or dumped’
Two mountain bikes were found in Settle on Wednesday, January 24 that may have been stolen or dumped.
One is a Genesis Core mountain bike and the other is a Carerra Vengeance mountain bike.
If these could be yours please contact police on 101 quoting ref 12240014279.
The officer dealing with the case is PC1960 Greg Iwanczuk.