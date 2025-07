Preston Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Two Morecambe teenagers are due to appear in court today after an assault at school.

The two 15-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with assaulting a person causing them actual bodily harm at school.

They are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Tuesday) to enter a plea.