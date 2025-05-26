Two Morecambe and Manchester gang leaders ordered to pay back £1.5m after large-scale drugs convictions

Two organised crime gang leaders in Lancashire who were responsible for the supply and distribution of huge quantities of drugs have been ordered to pay back £1.5 million or spend six more years in prison.

Philip Jenkinson, 40, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, was previously convicted at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal charges including those related to drugs supply, and money laundering and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on September 12 2022.

Neil Arkwright, 42, formerly of Ellenbrook Road, Manchester, was previously convicted at the same court to three counts of criminal charges including those related to drugs supply, and money laundering and was sentenced to 10 years and eight months imprisonment on February 13 2023.

Neil Arkwright and Philip Jenkinson were identified as key members of an organised crime group who used EncroChat to order shipments of class A and B drugs to Lancaster and Morecambe.

Neil Arkwright and Philip Jenkinson. Photo: Lancashire Police.

EncroChat - a European-based communications network and service provider- had been used by some organised crime groups to plan criminal activities by mobile telephone.

Each user of EncroChat was assigned a ‘handle’ to communicate with gang members.

The duo, who went by the usernames 'BUTTERMOON' (Arkwright) and 'WAVETROOPER' (Jenkinson) on the encrypted messaging system, were arrested during a major police operation in late-2021.

During searches of premises across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, which were believed to have been used by the gang, cocaine, cannabis, weapons, a significant amount of cryptocurrency and more than £100,000 in cash was found.

The total value of assets seized and restrained connected to the investigation was more than £1million.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing held at Preston Crown Court heard how Arkwright had made £787,843.41 from his role in the conspiracy.

His assets were seized and valued at £806,850.30. Judge Richard Archer ordered him to pay back the full amount.

Jenkinson had benefited to the tune of £1,454,155. 53.

He had £758,090.80 available in assets which were seized as payment for his crimes.

Both men were given three months to pay the full amounts, or face additional jail terms of up to six years.

Twelve men were arrested at the time as part of Lancashire Police's Operation Barchetta, all of whom were later sentenced at Preston Crown Court in February 2023.

All of them were jailed for a combined total of close to 100 years for drugs offences.

Adrian Foster of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “ We will robustly pursue the proceeds of crime with Lancashire Police, where we identify available assets, to disrupt and deter organised crime.

“Both offenders will risk having an additional six years’ imprisonment added to their original lengthy prison sentences if they do not pay back the amount that they have available to pay their orders.

“In the last five years, over £478 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £95 million of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”