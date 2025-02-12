Two more arrests in connection with Morecambe town centre burglaries

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:57 BST
Two men arrested in connection with Morecambe burglaries.
Police have provided an update on a spate of burglaries in Morecambe, and said a 38-year-old local man who was in custody has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police also said:

*A 20-year-old local man is also in custody assisting with enquiries

*A 32-year-old local man is also in custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and this can take some time due to the volume of CCTV and information to sift through.

“Any information can be emailed to [email protected].”

