Two more arrests in connection with Morecambe town centre burglaries
Police have provided an update on a spate of burglaries in Morecambe, and said a 38-year-old local man who was in custody has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police also said:
*A 20-year-old local man is also in custody assisting with enquiries
*A 32-year-old local man is also in custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries remain ongoing and this can take some time due to the volume of CCTV and information to sift through.
“Any information can be emailed to [email protected].”