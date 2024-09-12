Two men jailed for drug offences in Lancaster and cannabis worth £3m seized from car on M6 at Forton

More than 600 arrests, millions of pounds of drugs have been taken off the streets and dozens of stolen vehicles returned to their rightful owners are just some of the successes achieved by the Lancashire Police Roads Crime Team.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “Set up just over a year ago our roads crime team aims to disrupt criminals who use Lancashire’s roads in their offending.

“Having the team has significantly boosted our ability to tackle offences such as drug-couriering, burglary, money laundering and human trafficking.

"Huge numbers of arrests have been made by the RCT right across Lancashire, with large seizures of drugs, cash and stolen vehicles made.”

Since last year, the Roads Crime Team has:

*Made 643 arrests.

*Seized £9million worth of drugs.

*Recovered 215 stolen vehicles.

*Seized £2.3million cash from criminals.

ACC Edwards said: “In the last 24 hours alone notable successes have included us recovering 3kg of cocaine from a car on the M61.

"The driver tried to run off but was detained with the help of Police Dog Rufus. A 57-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He is currently in custody.

“And £35k in cash was found after we stopped a Skoda Superb on the M6. Following a short chase the driver was arrested. A 24-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and entering the UK illegally.

“The work of the team has also seen more than 30 people being sent to prison for a total of 80 years, with more on remand and awaiting trial.

“Significant sentences imposed by the courts after investigations by the RCT include two men being jailed for nine years and 10 months and eight years and eight months, for possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Lancaster.

“In February, a car was stopped on the M55 travelling towards Blackpool, with almost £500,000 worth of cocaine found in the boot. The driver was jailed for 56 months and a seizure of £3m worth of cannabis from a car on the M6 at Forton, led to the driver being sent to prison for two years.

“We are absolutely committed to reducing crime and bringing criminals to justice and our Road Crime Team helps us do just that.

“The activity of the last 12 months or so is just the start – we will continue to target and arrest the criminals and crime gangs who think they can use the roads of our county with impunity to facilitate their illegal activity.

“My message to these people is that serious criminal activity will not be tolerated in Lancashire.”

The Road Crime Team works hand in hand with colleagues in division, dog unit, the Response Investigation Team and CID, to trace criminals and investigate the crimes they commit.