Two men jailed after £1m cannabis farm found in empty Morecambe building

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 12:16 BST

Two men have been jailed after a £1m cannabis farm was discovered in Morecambe.

On September 5, 2024, a warrant was executed at an old disused business premise on Queen Street in Morecambe.

Inside the building was a large cannabis factory with plants in excess of £1 million inside.

The plants were seized, and Electricity North West attended to make sure the area was safe.

From left: Julian Dyrma and (right) Mikeljantho Hasani, who have been jailed for two years after a £1m cannabis farm was discovered in Morecambe.From left: Julian Dyrma and (right) Mikeljantho Hasani, who have been jailed for two years after a £1m cannabis farm was discovered in Morecambe.
Julian Dyrma, 30, and Mikeljantho Hasani, 26, both of no fixed address, were arrested and have since been sentenced to two years in prison for the production of a controlled drug.

PC Katie Foster said: “This warrant was a joint operation by the Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Urban Task Force. We rely on community intelligence to allow us to execute warrants such as these.

“We will continue to disrupt criminal activities such as cannabis farms. Any information can be reported to us via 101 or online via our website. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or alternatively, contact PC Foster who is the Morecambe Town Centre Community Beat Manager.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Inside the building on Queen Street in Morecambe was a large cannabis factory with plants in excess of £1 million inside.Inside the building on Queen Street in Morecambe was a large cannabis factory with plants in excess of £1 million inside.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "I fully support Op Warrior to crack down on organised crime in Lancashire by targeting gangs and stripping criminals of their cash, cars and other ill-gotten gains.

"The message is clear in Lancashire; organised crime will not be tolerated, and I will continue to work alongside Lancashire Police and ensure they are tackling the gangs responsible, as well as working closely with our partners to prevent young people from getting drawn into criminality in the first place."

