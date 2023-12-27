Two men in custody after being arrested on suspicion of burglary in Lancaster
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary at a house in Lancaster.
Police said they were called to Ullswater Road in Lancaster, at 1.26am today (December 27) to reports of a burglary.
Two men, aged 18 and 25 and from Lancaster, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary.
They remain in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 72 of December 27 2023.