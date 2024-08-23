Two men in court following thefts of high value farming equipment across north of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been charged and appeared at Preston Crown Court following the thefts of multiple high value agricultural GPS units from across the north of England.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 16.

The first, Aidas Cinga, 27, of no fixed abode has been charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

The second, Damantas Skeltys, 28, of no fixed abode has been charged with the same offence.

This was a multi force operation involving officers from Lancashire, Cheshire, North Yorkshire, Humberside, and the National Rural Crime Unit.

Supt Andy Huddleston from the National Rural Crime Unit and National Policing Lead for Theft of Construction and Agricultural Theft said: “This was a collaborative effort between a number of forces to tackle what is International Organised Crime targeting UK farms, and we’re also working with our law enforcement colleagues in France and Germany.

"We would ask farmers to remain vigilant and are grateful to the NFU Mutual who have assisted greatly in not just this investigation but also the wider tackling of GPS thefts across the UK.”

Call 101 with any information.