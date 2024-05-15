Two men in court charged with shotgun possession after incident on Ridge in Lancaster
Two men are to appear in court today charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.
Sean Corless, 39, of Ambleside Road, Lancaster, is accused of possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage to a VW Touran, and aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage on January 25, 2023.
Niall Thompson, 28, of Cypress Close, Lancaster, is accused of possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, burglary, criminal damage to a VW Touran and aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage on January 25, 2023.
The pair are due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday) to enter a plea.