Two men in court charged with shotgun possession after incident on Ridge in Lancaster

Two men are to appear in court today charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

Sean Corless, 39, of Ambleside Road, Lancaster, is accused of possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage to a VW Touran, and aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage on January 25, 2023.

Niall Thompson, 28, of Cypress Close, Lancaster, is accused of possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, burglary, criminal damage to a VW Touran and aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage on January 25, 2023.

