Two men fined for possession of drugs at Lancaster railway station
Gavin Riley, 56, of Copland Place, Glasgow pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug MDMA on August 15 at Lancaster railway station.He was fined £369 and ordered to pay court costs of £233.Magistrates ordered the drug to be forfeited and destroyed.
Robert Stewart, 42, of Newhills Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug cocaine, possession of a Class B Drug ketamine and possession of a Class B drug cannabis on August 15 at Lancaster railway station.
He was fined £376 and ordered to pay £233 court costs.
Magistrates at Lancaster ordered the cocaine, ketamine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.