Two men fined for possession of drugs at Lancaster railway station

Two men from Glasgow found in possession of drugs at Lancaster railway station have been fined by magistrates.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:53 GMT
Lancaster Magistrates Court.Lancaster Magistrates Court.
Gavin Riley, 56, of Copland Place, Glasgow pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug MDMA on August 15 at Lancaster railway station.He was fined £369 and ordered to pay court costs of £233.Magistrates ordered the drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Stewart, 42, of Newhills Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug cocaine, possession of a Class B Drug ketamine and possession of a Class B drug cannabis on August 15 at Lancaster railway station.

He was fined £376 and ordered to pay £233 court costs.

Magistrates at Lancaster ordered the cocaine, ketamine and cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.