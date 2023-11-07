Two men from Glasgow found in possession of drugs at Lancaster railway station have been fined by magistrates.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

Gavin Riley, 56, of Copland Place, Glasgow pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug MDMA on August 15 at Lancaster railway station.He was fined £369 and ordered to pay court costs of £233.Magistrates ordered the drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Stewart, 42, of Newhills Road, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug cocaine, possession of a Class B Drug ketamine and possession of a Class B drug cannabis on August 15 at Lancaster railway station.

He was fined £376 and ordered to pay £233 court costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...