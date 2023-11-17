News you can trust since 1837
Two men fined after being found with drugs at Lancaster railway station

Two people arrested at Lancaster railway station in August after a search found drugs have appeared in court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
The men were arrested at Lancaster railway station.The men were arrested at Lancaster railway station.
A 42-year-old man found with Class A and B drugs was fined £376 and ordered to pay £235 court costs.

A 56-year-old man found with Class A drugs was fined £369 and ordered to pay £233 court costs.

