Police executed a drugs warrant on Queen Street in Morecambe yesterday, (Thursday).

Officers found in excess of 500 cannabis plants inside the property.

Two men, aged 25 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and are currently in custody. Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed, causing disruption throughout the premise.

Electricity North West attended the address to ensure the area was safe. Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, online via our website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.