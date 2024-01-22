Two Lancaster men bailed as enquiries continue into former Supaskips site blaze
Police have revealed they arrested two men on suspicion of arson following the report of a fire at the former A1 Supaskips site on Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have now said they arrested a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Lancaster, on December 6, 2023.
Both men have been bailed until March and enquiries are ongoing.
There was a multi-agency response to the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 3) and firefighters are continuing to put out pockets of fire unearthed by teams removing waste from the site.