Two Lancaster men bailed as enquiries continue into former Supaskips site blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have now said they arrested a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Lancaster, on December 6, 2023.

Both men have been bailed until March and enquiries are ongoing.

There was a multi-agency response to the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 3) and firefighters are continuing to put out pockets of fire unearthed by teams removing waste from the site.