News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Two Lancaster men bailed as enquiries continue into former Supaskips site blaze

Police have revealed they arrested two men on suspicion of arson following the report of a fire at the former A1 Supaskips site on Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have now said they arrested a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Lancaster, on December 6, 2023.

Both men have been bailed until March and enquiries are ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a multi-agency response to the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 3) and firefighters are continuing to put out pockets of fire unearthed by teams removing waste from the site.