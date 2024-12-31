Two Lancaster heroes awarded New Year Honours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disabled fundraiser and a search and rescue volunteer are among the Lancashire people recognised for their efforts in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Shaun Gash, from Lancaster, an ambassador for medical equipment company Hollister who travels the world raising funds to help boost disabled charities, receives the MBE for services to charity and disabled people.

The 54-year-old was paralysed in a car crash 33 years ago, breaking his back, wrist, shoulder and puncturing both of his lungs, with doctors believing he only had two days to live.

He is also an amputee.

Shaun Gash on his Zambezi canoe challenge.

He says he hopes the award will provide encouragement to young people to appreciate the value of what they have and make the most of life.

"There is such a lot of negativity about disabilities but it’s important to accept life for what it is and make the most of it,” he said.

"I’m really proud of what we have achieved for charities and I still can’t quite believe I have been recognised in this way.”

Shaun’s many charity efforts over the years have included tackling the summit of Kilimanjaro, skydiving and completing 100KM–plus obstacle courses raising thousands of pounds, as well as

Kevin Camplin has been awarded an MBE for services to mountain rescue in Lancashire.

raising money to fund laptops for local schoolchildren.

He made history as half of the first disabled duo to scuba dive to a depth of 40m (131ft).

Just last month, he and two other wheelchair adventurers became the first paraplegics to canoe nearly 300km down the Zambezi River in just seven days, raising money for the charity WhizzKidz.

He is also a keen wheelchair basketball player and works full time for a specialist wheelchair company.

Shaun Gash and Michelle Moffatt on their Zambezi canoe challenge.

Kevin Camplin from Lancaster has been awarded an MBE for services to mountain rescue in Lancashire.

Kevin said: “It is an unexpected honour to be awarded an MBE. It is as member of a team, alongside others, that provides all the support and delivery that means we can carry out our search and rescue activities within our communities.”

Bowland Pennine MRT posted on X: “Congratulations to one of our former Team Leaders, @KevinCamplin, who has been awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire in the New Years Honours list for services to Mountain Rescue in Lancashire.

"Kev joined the team in 2022 and served as team leader from 2014 to 2023. Prior to that he had been the training officer for three years and deputy team leader for two years - all voluntary and unpaid.

Shaun Gash with his wife Dawn.

“He was part of the team's response to the Morecambe Bay Cockling Tragedy in 2004, and one of the incident controllers for the Grayrigg train crash, 2015 flooding across Lancashire, and high profile missing person searches such at Katie Kenyon in 2022.”

Current Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team leader Rob Guilder said: “On behalf of myself and the rest of the team, I would like to congratulate Kev on being awarded this honour. It is no small undertaking to give the commitment needed as a team member and as a Team Leader for so long. Well done, Kev.”

Allan Muirhead of Carnforth has also been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the community of Kirkby Lonsdale.