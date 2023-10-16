Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the Scope charity shop on Cheapside in Lancaster was burgled overnight between Sunday, (October 1) and Monday (October 2).

£1000 was taken from the safe inside the shop and damage was caused to items in the shop.

A spokesman for Scope said on Facebook: “Our shop was broken into and apart from making a real mess and breaking a lot of things they got away with just over £1000.

Scope in Lancaster was burgled overnight between October 1 and 2.

"Obviously this is a lot of money for a charity and it makes it worse that this is money that actually goes towards helping people.”

A fundraiser has been set up by Rosa Thompson who said on gofundme: “So some of you may or may not know, but sadly my mums charity shop in Lancaster, (SCOPE) got broken into on Sunday evening resulting in them taking over £1,000, I’m setting up this page just to try and get a little something back and try and recover from the money that they have stolen from the charity.

"Anything at all would be a massive help and hugely appreciated, thank you.”

So far £110 has been raised.

The St John's Hospice sustainable superstore was burgled and trashed a few days ago.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/scope-lancaster

St John’s Hospice shops said on Facebook five days ago: “Absolutely devastated to find our Kingsway Superstore has been broken into overnight.

"They have taken multiple items and caused a lot of damage.

“If anybody has seen anything around our Kingsway store please do contact police.”