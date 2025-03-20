Two iconic plays at Lancaster’s The Dukes take hilarious yet poignant view of UK nightlife in 1980s
This dynamic double-bill offers a hilarious yet poignant look at UK nightlife in the 1980s.
Bouncers takes audiences inside the world of nightclub doormen, while Shakers provides a glimpse into the lives of cocktail waitresses.
Both plays are celebrated for their sharp wit, fast-paced storytelling, and insightful commentary on social issues.
The creative team have had huge amounts of fun selecting music to accompany the show – bringing back memories for some and offering a fresh look at the era for others.
“We are incredibly excited to bring these two fantastic plays to life,” says Debbie Satterly, who co-directs with David Lowe. “Our cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to capture
the humour and heart of Godber and Thornton’s writing.
"We can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of Bouncers and Shakers.”
Featuring a talented cast, Bouncers & Shakers will see actors transform into a multitude of characters, switching effortlessly between roles with countless wigs and costume changes.
This classic double-bill offers a satirical take on nightlife, attitudes, and relationships, with themes that still resonate today.
Lancaster Footlights’ production of Bouncers & Shakers will run from April 3-5 at Moor Space on Moor Lane, Lancaster. The production is recommended for audiences aged 15 and over.
Tickets are available now from the Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office tel: 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/