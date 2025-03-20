Two iconic plays at Lancaster’s The Dukes take hilarious yet poignant view of UK nightlife in 1980s

Lancaster Footlights are looking forward to their studio production of Bouncers & Shakers, two iconic plays by renowned playwrights John Godber and Jane Thornton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This dynamic double-bill offers a hilarious yet poignant look at UK nightlife in the 1980s.

Bouncers takes audiences inside the world of nightclub doormen, while Shakers provides a glimpse into the lives of cocktail waitresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both plays are celebrated for their sharp wit, fast-paced storytelling, and insightful commentary on social issues.

Bouncers & Shakers comes to The Dukes in Lancaster.

The creative team have had huge amounts of fun selecting music to accompany the show – bringing back memories for some and offering a fresh look at the era for others.

“We are incredibly excited to bring these two fantastic plays to life,” says Debbie Satterly, who co-directs with David Lowe. “Our cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to capture

the humour and heart of Godber and Thornton’s writing.

"We can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of Bouncers and Shakers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bouncers & Shakers comes to The Dukes in Lancaster.

Featuring a talented cast, Bouncers & Shakers will see actors transform into a multitude of characters, switching effortlessly between roles with countless wigs and costume changes.

This classic double-bill offers a satirical take on nightlife, attitudes, and relationships, with themes that still resonate today.

Lancaster Footlights’ production of Bouncers & Shakers will run from April 3-5 at Moor Space on Moor Lane, Lancaster. The production is recommended for audiences aged 15 and over.

Tickets are available now from the Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office tel: 01524 64695 or online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/