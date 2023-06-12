Two houses in Lancaster damaged after fire broke out
Two houses were damaged by a fire which broke out between the two properties in Lancaster.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the fire on Cedar Road, Lancaster at 1.41pm on June 10.
The fire involved fencing between two properties which caused fire damage to guttering on both properties.
Fire crews used two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera and remained at the scene for forty minutes.