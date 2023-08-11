Two hours of unlimited rides for £10 at Heysham village fairground this weekend

The fair started welcoming fairground goers yesterday (Thursday, August 10) and will be at the Heysham village car park until Sunday, August 13.

A spokesman for J Bird Events Amusements said: “As you can see our first session of today was extremely busy, second session starting soon so don’t miss out down at Heysham village car park, LA3 2RP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are offering two hours unlimited rides for one low price of £10 per child and we are open until Sunday, August 13.

A fairground has come to Heysham village for a few days.

“There are three sessions a day, the first session starts at 11am and ends at 1pm; the second session starts at 1.30pm and ends at 3.30pm and the third session starts at 4pm and ends at 6pm.

"There is no need to book just turn up to the session you choose and pay on the gate.

“We advise turning up 15 minutes before your chosen session to make full advantage of the two hours of fun.

“We accept cash and card.