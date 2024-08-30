Two great gigs at Morecambe’s Alhambra as part of Vintage by the Sea festival
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two great gigs featuring top class bands will be held at The Alhambra, Morecambe, as part of Vintage by the Sea weekend.
Friday The Alhambra will have the UK'S No 1 Soul band The Signatures, Northern Soul Live joined by the legendary Flirtations. On Saturday, and very appropriate for the Vintage by the Sea weekend - it's The Alhambra’s first ever Jive night featuring the world famous and fabulous Jive Aces...definitely one not to be missed. Tickets for these and many more available now at https://alhambralive.com.