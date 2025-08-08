Two food and craft markets coming to Morecambe
The Morecambe Community Market is returning on Wednesday, August 13 and Sunday, August 17 in Market Street, Euston Road and New Town Square.
From handmade jewellery to foodie treats, unique art to family fun – there’s something for everyone. And with free children’s entertainment, it’s the perfect day out for all ages!
Here’s the full list of brilliant local businesses setting up stall:
Shoreline Designs
Morecambe Bay Bee
the bay botanicals
Chain Mail By Kay
A Whole Lot Of Craft
Lidia Ranns - ART
African Cuisine
Bay Sea Glass
@eventsbynashe
JP Bakery
Ready Aim Succeed Coaching
Kate Trin – Gothic
Nord Buck Brand
Cliché Drinks
Alex Harrison – Art
Sowala – Pizza
The Alternative Bakehouse
Fun Dizzy Fish
John Lord – Fun Stall
Gluten Free Baked Treats
Ceramics/Artwork
Lancashire Shortbread
Good Things Collective – Collective Offerings
Breathe Easy Lancs
The Smoke Hut
Sand Arts And Crafts
Woodies Woodland Craft Training & Education
Morecambe Bay Partnership
Abigail Hampsey – baking
Wrap Ninjas Street
Miogelato
The International Market is running from Wednesday, August 13 to Saturday, August 17 on Morecambe Promenade opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens.
The market brings a vibrant mix of international street food, artisan treats, unique crafts, and handmade gifts — all in a lively seaside setting.
Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-7pm.
Sunday: Times may vary — please check nearer the date for updates.
Clear your diary, grab your friends, and come support local makers and traders. It’s local. It’s lively. It’s full of Morecambe magic.