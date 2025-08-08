Two food and craft markets coming to Morecambe

Morecambe Community Market is back and the International Market is rolling into town too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morecambe Community Market is returning on Wednesday, August 13 and Sunday, August 17 in Market Street, Euston Road and New Town Square.

From handmade jewellery to foodie treats, unique art to family fun – there’s something for everyone. And with free children’s entertainment, it’s the perfect day out for all ages!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the full list of brilliant local businesses setting up stall:

Morecambe community market has plenty of local sellers with stalls.

Shoreline Designs

Morecambe Bay Bee

the bay botanicals

Chain Mail By Kay

Morecambe community market has plenty of local sellers with stalls.

A Whole Lot Of Craft

Lidia Ranns - ART

African Cuisine

Bay Sea Glass

Morecambe International Market is coming to town.

@eventsbynashe

JP Bakery

Ready Aim Succeed Coaching

Kate Trin – Gothic

Nord Buck Brand

Cliché Drinks

Alex Harrison – Art

Sowala – Pizza

The Alternative Bakehouse

Fun Dizzy Fish

John Lord – Fun Stall

Gluten Free Baked Treats

Ceramics/Artwork

Lancashire Shortbread

Good Things Collective – Collective Offerings

Breathe Easy Lancs

The Smoke Hut

Sand Arts And Crafts

Woodies Woodland Craft Training & Education

Morecambe Bay Partnership

Abigail Hampsey – baking

Wrap Ninjas Street

Miogelato

The International Market is running from Wednesday, August 13 to Saturday, August 17 on Morecambe Promenade opposite the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The market brings a vibrant mix of international street food, artisan treats, unique crafts, and handmade gifts — all in a lively seaside setting.

Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-7pm.

Sunday: Times may vary — please check nearer the date for updates.

Clear your diary, grab your friends, and come support local makers and traders. It’s local. It’s lively. It’s full of Morecambe magic.