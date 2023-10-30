Police seized two dogs after several horses were attacked in a field in Lancaster.

Police tape crime scene off.

Police were called to a report of two dogs dangerously out of control near to Beaumont College in Lancaster at 7.10am on Saturday, (October 28).

The report said that the dogs had attacked several horses in the nearby fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, both dogs have been located and the owner identified.

The dogs have been seized and taken to kennels whilst an investigation is underway.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate how upsetting this incident will have been for the community and we want to reassure everyone that we take reports of dangerous dogs extremely seriously.

"If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

“If you have any information or saw anything that might help our investigation please contact us on 101 quoting log 0303 of October 28.”