Two-day music festival in Lancaster will have best of psychedelic, post-punk, and garage rock music

Lancaster is set to erupt in a kaleidoscope of sound and creativity with the launch of Sonic Bloom Psychfest Weekender, a new two-day festival celebrating the best in psychedelic, post-punk, and garage rock music.

Taking place on June 6–7 at the city’s iconic independent venue Kanteena, the event promises to be an electrifying and immersive experience for music lovers and cultural explorers

alike.

Born from a shared passion and frustration with the dilution of the UK psych scene, Sonic Bloom is the brainchild of three local scene stalwarts:

Rachel Banks, award-winning DJ, Harry Gorst, founder of the Lune Attack gig series, and regular DJ at local alternative events and Pablo Aguilar, the driving force behind Kanteena and long-time champion of independent music in the city.

Together, they’ve handcrafted a festival that blends hard-hitting live music with creative fringe culture from screen printing and merch stalls to mask-making sessions and street food pop-ups.

Sonic Bloom Psychfest Weekender is more than a festival – it’s a statement of intent.

With an uncompromising commitment to proper psych, the curators are bringing together a line-up of both established icons and exciting new artists from across the UK and beyond, all

Kanteena in Lancaster is holding a two day music festival in June. Photo: KevBates75.

set against the industrial-chic backdrop of Kanteena.

Acts include Temples, Black Market Karma, Opus Kink, GANS, Filthy Dirty, TV FACE, YAANG, Splitterzelle, Looking Glass Alice, Scott Hepple and The Sun Band, Nudist and Pray For Mojo.

DJs include Bansky, Lune Attack, Sie Norfolk, Garry Forster, Looking Glass Alice, David Chambers, Kindred Of The Acid Test, Daz Burke, Horton Jupiter and more.

Neighbours over at The Golden Lion have set aside their Saturday evening for a free event involving Splitterzelle, Rice, DJs and more to be announced.

Extras include a mask-making workshop, Psych Over The Years gallery and merch stall, street food from Foxy Food Co and Chai Thai, beer collaborations and free entry outside.

Follow @sonicbloomfestival on Instagram for updates.