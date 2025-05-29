Two-day music festival in Lancaster will have best of psychedelic, post-punk, and garage rock music
Taking place on June 6–7 at the city’s iconic independent venue Kanteena, the event promises to be an electrifying and immersive experience for music lovers and cultural explorers
alike.
Born from a shared passion and frustration with the dilution of the UK psych scene, Sonic Bloom is the brainchild of three local scene stalwarts:
Rachel Banks, award-winning DJ, Harry Gorst, founder of the Lune Attack gig series, and regular DJ at local alternative events and Pablo Aguilar, the driving force behind Kanteena and long-time champion of independent music in the city.
Together, they’ve handcrafted a festival that blends hard-hitting live music with creative fringe culture from screen printing and merch stalls to mask-making sessions and street food pop-ups.
Sonic Bloom Psychfest Weekender is more than a festival – it’s a statement of intent.
With an uncompromising commitment to proper psych, the curators are bringing together a line-up of both established icons and exciting new artists from across the UK and beyond, all
set against the industrial-chic backdrop of Kanteena.
Acts include Temples, Black Market Karma, Opus Kink, GANS, Filthy Dirty, TV FACE, YAANG, Splitterzelle, Looking Glass Alice, Scott Hepple and The Sun Band, Nudist and Pray For Mojo.
DJs include Bansky, Lune Attack, Sie Norfolk, Garry Forster, Looking Glass Alice, David Chambers, Kindred Of The Acid Test, Daz Burke, Horton Jupiter and more.