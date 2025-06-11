Two cars seized and drivers dealt with for traffic offences in Lancaster and Morecambe during two weeks of action

Police specials seized two cars and dealt with other drivers for offences during two weeks in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The Lancashire Constabulary Specials Safer Roads team has had a couple of busy weeks in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have supported with the build up to the TT Races patrolling the local area, engaging with the bikers and dealing with the #Fatal5.

They have seized two cars for no insurance as well as one having no MOT and the other no licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also spoken to several drivers who appear to have administrative errors with their insurance companies.

Drivers have also been dealt with for offences such as speeding, mobile phone use and blacked out front windows restricting visibility when driving.

They will continue to work their way around Lancashire to help make roads safer, they said on their Facebook page.

Special constables, also known as "Specials" or "Special Constabulary," are volunteer police officers who serve in their spare time.

They wear the same uniform, have the same powers as regular police officers, and perform similar policing duties.