Two arrested in connection with burglaries in Morecambe, Carnforth and Halton

Two people have been arrested and bailed in connection with burglaries in the local area.

Police are investigating several burglaries that occurred over the bank holiday weekend in Morecambe, Carnforth and Halton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local businesses were targeted, and property stolen by two suspects who were driving a vehicle stolen from another burglary.

Fortunately, this vehicle was later spotted by officers and has been returned to the owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This vehicle contained a large number of power tools which have been identified as being stolen and will soon be returned to the victims.

Two suspects have been arrested and are currently on bail pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police are committed to tackling those who commit these sorts of crimes and understand the impact it has on local businesses.

A police spokesman said: “If you see any suspicious activity, especially at night, please report it on 101 or if you think there is a crime in progress, dial 999.

“If you run a business, please check that your CCTV is working and if possible register it with the Police.”