Two arrested as part of burglary investigation in villages and towns near Lancaster

Two men aged 31 and 46 from the Barrow area were arrested this week on suspicion of burglaries committed in Ecclerigg, Windermere.

The first offence was reported on December 6 2022 and the second offence was at the same address and reported on January 17 2023.

Westmorland and Furness CID arrested the two men on January 30.

Police have made two arrests as part of an ongoing investigation into similar reports of rural burglaries.

They have both released on bail until March 4 while enquiries continue.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into similar reports of rural burglaries in Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite, Grange, Kirkby Lonsdale, Holme, Burton-in-Kendal, Beetham, Levens, Storth and Arnside over the past three months.

Remember to take steps to protect your own home from burglars:

• Always lock any access gates that lead to your garden or shed

• Keep valuables in your home - not in your garden or in the shed

• Keep wheelie bins away from garden fences to prevent access to your garden

• Visibly and permanently mark any property stored in your shed, keep a note of any serial numbers

• Ensure the door to your shed is secure, use close shackle padlocks

• Where possible chain tools, lawnmowers, strimmers, ladders etc to a fixed object inside the shed

• Use coach bolts or non-return screws to secure door hinges

• Consider locating your shed where you can see it from your house

• Consider installing a shed alarm and security lighting