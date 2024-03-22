Two arrested after man has ‘corrosive substance’ thrown at him on Lancaster street
Police said they were called to Willow Lane, Lancaster, at 2pm on Tuesday to a report a man had a ‘substance’ thrown at him which police suspected to be corrosive.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
As part of the police investigation, Willow Lane between Wharfedale Road and Gerrard Street, was closed for a time.
Police have now arrested a 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 GBH, and both have been bailed pending further investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0712 of March 19 2024.