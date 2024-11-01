Two arrested after 12-year-old boy seriously injured following Halloween collision in market town near Garstang

Police are asking for help after a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a collision.

At 9.50pm last night, police received a report of a collision between a BMW 320D and a pedestrian at the Baylton Drive junction Preston Old Road in Catterall.

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Thankfully, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or changing at this time.

A police spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Manchester, have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

“This collision has left a young boy with some very serious injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with him as he is treated in hospital.

“Whilst two arrests have been made, enquiries are ongoing.

"Part of those enquiries is reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage of the area.

“If you have any footage of the incident or vehicle between 9.50pm and 9.55pm, or witnessed the collision, please get in contact.

Call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1573 of October 31.