Two arrested after 11-year-old boy from Lancaster died trying social media craze

A man and a woman have been arrested after the death of an eleven-year-old boy in Lancaster.

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington, 11, died on a sleepover at a house in Greenset Close in Lancaster after apparently taking part in a dangerous social media craze.

At the opening of the inquest at Preston Coroners Court, the area coroner Kate Bissett said he was found unresponsive in a friend's bedroom on March 2.

The inquest heard Tommie-lee lost consciousness after "inhaling toxic substances".

Lancashire Police said a 25-year-old man from Lancaster has been questioned in relation to allegations of child cruelty/neglect and possessing with intent to supply a drug and money laundering.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 35-year-old woman, also from Lancaster, was also arrested and questioned in relation to an allegation of possession with intent to supply.