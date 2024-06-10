Two arrested after 11-year-old boy from Lancaster died trying social media craze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tommie-lee Gracie Billington, 11, died on a sleepover at a house in Greenset Close in Lancaster after apparently taking part in a dangerous social media craze.
At the opening of the inquest at Preston Coroners Court, the area coroner Kate Bissett said he was found unresponsive in a friend's bedroom on March 2.
The inquest heard Tommie-lee lost consciousness after "inhaling toxic substances".
Lancashire Police said a 25-year-old man from Lancaster has been questioned in relation to allegations of child cruelty/neglect and possessing with intent to supply a drug and money laundering.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A 35-year-old woman, also from Lancaster, was also arrested and questioned in relation to an allegation of possession with intent to supply.
She has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, a Lancashire police spokesman said.