The twisted hillbilly country rockers will be at Kanteena in Brewery Lane on Friday September 29 where they will perform rootin' tootin' rock classics such as You Shook Me All Night Long, Black Dog, Ace Of Spades and Fat Bottomed Girls alongside classics Foggy Mountain Breakdown and Duellin' Banjos – plus their own compositions.

Formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2000, Hayseed Dixie have released 16 studio albums and played more than 1,400 live dates in 31 different countries.

Their name is a linguistic play on the name of the band AC/DC

Special guests on the night will be Fargo Railroad Co who bill themselves as ‘a very Yorkshire take on Southern fried rock and roll’.

Tickets priced £22/£20 concessions are available from https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Hayseed-Dixie.htm