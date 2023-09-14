News you can trust since 1837
Twisted hillbilly American country rockers announce Lancaster date

Hayseed Dixie promise ‘the best feelgood barn-storming, twangy banjoed night out of the year’ when they come to Lancaster later this month.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
The twisted hillbilly country rockers will be at Kanteena in Brewery Lane on Friday September 29 where they will perform rootin' tootin' rock classics such as You Shook Me All Night Long, Black Dog, Ace Of Spades and Fat Bottomed Girls alongside classics Foggy Mountain Breakdown and Duellin' Banjos – plus their own compositions.

Formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2000, Hayseed Dixie have released 16 studio albums and played more than 1,400 live dates in 31 different countries.

Their name is a linguistic play on the name of the band AC/DC

Hayseed Dixie will play Lancaster later this month.Hayseed Dixie will play Lancaster later this month.
Special guests on the night will be Fargo Railroad Co who bill themselves as ‘a very Yorkshire take on Southern fried rock and roll’.

Tickets priced £22/£20 concessions are available from https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Hayseed-Dixie.htm

Doors open at 7pm with the gig due to start at 8pm.

