Did you enjoy watching ITV’s The Fortune Hotel?

If you did, there’s a chance that next time you could actually be taking part.

Casting is currently taking place for a brand new series of the thrilling game show set in a luxury resort, which sees pairs of contestants play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse to win £250,000.

Teams of two – it could be a friend or family member – can now apply for the chance to be flown to paradise and potentially win the grand prize.

The Fortune Hotel Series 2 is on the hunt for contestants.

The perfect poker face and the ability to spot a schemer are among the credentials.

“We're really keen to get people from all across the country to take part,” said a member of the casting team