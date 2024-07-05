TV's The Fortune Hotel Series 2 casts its net to Lancaster and Morecambe for contestants

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Jul 2024, 13:57 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 14:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Did you enjoy watching ITV’s The Fortune Hotel?

If you did, there’s a chance that next time you could actually be taking part.

Casting is currently taking place for a brand new series of the thrilling game show set in a luxury resort, which sees pairs of contestants play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse to win £250,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teams of two – it could be a friend or family member – can now apply for the chance to be flown to paradise and potentially win the grand prize.

The Fortune Hotel Series 2 is on the hunt for contestants.The Fortune Hotel Series 2 is on the hunt for contestants.
The Fortune Hotel Series 2 is on the hunt for contestants.

The perfect poker face and the ability to spot a schemer are among the credentials.

“We're really keen to get people from all across the country to take part,” said a member of the casting team

Go to fortunehotel.tv for more details.

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeITV