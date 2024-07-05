TV's The Fortune Hotel Series 2 casts its net to Lancaster and Morecambe for contestants
If you did, there’s a chance that next time you could actually be taking part.
Casting is currently taking place for a brand new series of the thrilling game show set in a luxury resort, which sees pairs of contestants play a high-stakes game of cat and mouse to win £250,000.
Teams of two – it could be a friend or family member – can now apply for the chance to be flown to paradise and potentially win the grand prize.
The perfect poker face and the ability to spot a schemer are among the credentials.
“We're really keen to get people from all across the country to take part,” said a member of the casting team
Go to fortunehotel.tv for more details.