TV poet Pam Ayres and The Young Ones actor Nigel Planer to appear at Morecambe Poetry Festival

Actor and writer Nigel Planer famed for playing hippy student 'Neil' in iconic 1980s TV comedy The Young Ones has been writing poetry for 50 years and released a book of poems called 'Making Other Plans'.

TV poet Pam Ayres, described by Morecambe Poetry Festival as a national treasure, will also appear at the festival.

Pam shot to fame on the TV talent show 'Opportunity Knocks' in the 1970s and later made numerous appearances on television and radio.

Also appearing will be acclaimed singer/songwriter, poet, comedian and radio presenter Mike Harding, writer and poet Henry Normal, and best-selling author Donna Ashworth, as well as more to be announced.

The festival will run from September 20-22, mainly at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

There will be a pre festival meet up and poetic pub crawl on Thursday, September 19 at 8pm.