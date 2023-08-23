TV comic returns to Lancaster to road test new gags and routines before tour
Daliso Chaponda fled political persecution in his native Malawi, was then expelled from Canada and has resided on these fair isles for nearly 25 years.
Coming to the UK certainly proved a shrewd move for Daliso with regular appearances on high brow BBC quiz show QI, he has also had four of his own series on Radio 4 and even entertained the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.
No small feat when you consider all this attention stemmed from being a runner up on Britain's Got Talent!
Daliso returns to Lancaster on Saturday August 26 to road test new gags and routines before touring the UK and Africa.
The show takes place in the upstairs function room at The Borough on Dalton Square and tickets are £12 available online from https://comedyinavan.co.uk/