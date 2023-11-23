TV celebrity Helen Skelton praises unsung heroes at Lancaster food bank

Unsung heroes who work at a Lancaster food bank were among those being praised by Cumbrian TV celebrity Helen Skelton at a special event.

The TV celebrity was guest speaker at a special evening of thanks attended by volunteers from the Melbourne Food Club.

One hundred and fifty volunteers from 40 vital community food projects across Cumbria and Lancashire were at the ‘Celebration of Kindness’ event.

All give their time to run food banks, food hubs, pantries, breakfast clubs and kitchens - which are a lifeline to thousands hit by high food, energy and living costs.

From left: Tom Carysforth, Fareshare; Julie Seaton, Melbourne Food Club; and Naomi Winter, Fareshare.

Helen Skelton told them: “I am in awe of you here tonight. Food poverty is such a huge issue which isn’t going away anytime soon, but the commitment and enthusiasm you all have for helping your communities is inspiring.”

“Tonight has been a wonderful celebration and a brilliant acknowledgement of what is essentially lots of small acts of kindness that have such a huge impact on our communities.

“It is one of those evenings where hopefully everyone will leave feeling very buoyed and energised, but definitely very humbled and inspired.”

Guests enjoyed a meal, and each project was presented with a plaque recognising their work fighting food poverty in their communities.

The Melbourne food bank volunteers at The Cumberland's Celebration of Kindness event at North Lakes Hotel in Penrith. Photography: Harry Atkinson.

The event, which took place at the North Lakes Hotel in Penrith, was laid on by The Cumberland as part of its Kinder Kind of Kitchens initiative.

The Carlisle-based building society donated £250,000 this year to the charity FareShare Lancashire and Cumbria, providing funding for a network of local food banks and food projects and helping them expand their services.

Among the projects being celebrated was the Melbourne Food Club which is helping feed families around Lancaster.

Julie Seaton, manager at the Melbourne Food Club, said: “Tonight has been absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank the Cumberland enough for what they have done for us.

“We feed 70 families a week with the help of Cumberland and Fareshare and I feel so chuffed to be part of this celebration.”