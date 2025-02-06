Turning the world into words with Lancaster Litfest 2025

Lancaster’s annual literature festival is back on March 7–17 with the theme ‘The World Into Words’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely varied programme explores how our heritage and our environment can be brought into focus via powerful words and stories.

This year, thanks to a crowdfunder, there will be a free three-day Children’s Festival as part of Litfest 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will feature lots of activities, workshops and writer events for children and teenagers, including Big Read author Phil Earle with his gripping Blitz story When the Sky Falls, and Reader in

Lancaster Litfest 2025 takes place from March 7 to 17.

Residence Katherine Woodfine who will also present a brand-new Sinclair’s Mystery, Secrets on the Shore.

Children can enter the Elizabeth Burns Memorial Poetry Competition with the chance to win some terrific prizes for the best poems, and Blackpool’s poet of the north, Nathan Parker, joins Litfest with

an inspirational event and workshop exploring mental health, identity and peer pressure in today’s teenage world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another great event for teenagers is the Mixtape Project, a workshop featuring spoken word artist, rapper and musician Testament and video artist Laura Spark, in partnership with theatre company ‘imitating the dog’ and based on their show at the Dukes, All Blood Runs Red.

For International Women’s Day (March 8) Litfest has commissioned a revealing talk by Eleanor Levin about the incredible ‘Historical Women of Lancaster’.

Two walks, on March 8 and 22 will complement Eleanor’s talk, as she tracks the lives of these remarkable women through Lancaster landmarks.

Leading historian Helen Castor joins Litfest on March 12 to give the 2025 Lancaster History Lecture, exploring the struggle between Richard II and his cousin Henry Bolingbroke in a gripping story of

power and legitimacy and the dynamics of two very different rulers.

Opportunities to get involved this year include the Litfest Digital Poetry Map, Litfest are looking for poems on the theme of ‘The World into Words’, inviting people to imagine the world through a different lens and bring their imagination to bear as they show how language and the world intersect.

The festival also offers nature writing, philosophy, storytelling, fiction, including local ‘master of menace’ Andrew Michael Hurley, and of course, the hugely popular Poetry Day with Poet in Residence Malika Booker.

And following the events of the main festival in March, Litfest is offering exciting events in April and May too.

On April 2, in a joint event with Lancaster Arts, acclaimed Palestinian writer Raja Shehadeh, will talk about his life and work in Walking Palestine.

On April 3, A.C. Grayling discusses his latest book, Discriminations: Making Peace in the Culture Wars.

Lastly, on May 15, Litfest is delighted to welcome environmental campaigner Bella Lack to present the 2025 Lancaster Environment Lecture.

In her talk Bella will show how the futures of young people, especially, hang in the balance as they face the harsh realities of the environmental crisis.

Litfest will again offer a flexible hybrid format (events available to attend in-person or view online) and tickets for the main festival events will be £5 to come along in person to one of the welcoming venues, and £3 to watch online.

Don’t forget – the Children’s Festival events and the two Lancaster Lectures are free.

Find out more about events in person or to view online and book now at https://litfest.org/