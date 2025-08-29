Turn the clock back a year with 32 colourful Vintage by the Sea Festival pictures as event takes a break in 2025

Saturday August 31 saw the highest number of visitors ever in the event’s 11 years – with an estimated 45,000 attending the event over the two days.
Unfortunately, the festival will not be taking place in 2025. Organisers HemingwayDesign and Deco Publique announced the decision early this year citing funding challenges and continued rising costs.
Deco Publique said at the time: “To everyone who has both supported and enjoyed Vintage by the Sea – whether by attending, trading, performing, volunteering, as a local business playing host to our thousands of visitors, and to the professionals who have worked together to deliver over a decade of memories and unforgettable weekends for Morecambe – we want to say a huge thank you, and we’ll return if and when the time is right.”
In the meantime, we thought you might enjoy a look back at last year’s event with this colourful set of pictures showing many festival goers in their vintage finery.