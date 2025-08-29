Turn the clock back a year with 32 colourful Vintage by the Sea Festival pictures as event takes a break in 2025

Saturday August 31 saw the highest number of visitors ever in the event’s 11 years – with an estimated 45,000 attending the event over the two days.

Deco Publique said at the time: “To everyone who has both supported and enjoyed Vintage by the Sea – whether by attending, trading, performing, volunteering, as a local business playing host to our thousands of visitors, and to the professionals who have worked together to deliver over a decade of memories and unforgettable weekends for Morecambe – we want to say a huge thank you, and we’ll return if and when the time is right.”