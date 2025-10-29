Trust which runs Royal Lancaster Infirmary makes more than £1m in profit from parking charges

The University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust made more than £1 million in profit from charging patients and staff to park in the year to March, new figures show.

The GMB union, which represents many NHS staff, said it was "perverse and grotesque" to force them to pay to park at work.

New figures released by NHS England show University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust received around £1.6 million from parking charges across its various sites.

This was made up of £1.2 million from charging patients and visitors, and £336,000 from staff.

Across England, trusts received £271 million from parking charges, a 12% increase on 2023-24.

At the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay income from parking increased by 12% from £1.4 million a year earlier.

David Sanderson, Director of Estates and Facilities, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “While we sympathise with and understand people’s concerns about parking charges on our sites, it is necessary to ensure we keep our car parks safe and well maintained.

“Parking is priced to cover costs such as car park administration, management, barrier and pay machine maintenance, security including CCTV, gritting and other types of maintenance. When there is a surplus, this is reinvested in site operations and maintenance.

“Public parking charges on our sites were brought in line with parking charges set by local authorities and other NHS Trusts in 2024 - the first rise in parking charges since 2019.

“We also take part in local authority green initiatives, the promotion of car sharing, greater use of bicycles and local transport within the area and other environmentally friendly schemes such as Lancaster City Council’s Park and Ride service.

“We will continue to share and discuss any car parking issues and suggestions with staff and union colleagues.”

Brian Morton, associate director for employment relations at the Royal College of Nursing, said: "For nursing staff, the cost of parking takes too much of their pay.

"Staff are having to pay to park at work and can even be hit with fines when they stay late caring for their patients. This simply cannot be right.

"Staff work around the clock to be there for their patients – and working odd shift times, means using public transport is not always possible.

"Trust leaders must do more to provide free parking for staff and not leave them out of pocket just for coming to work."

The data also shows the cost of administering NHS car parks rose by 9%, a slower rate than the income they generated.

Nationally, the NHS spent £84 million administering parking, giving it a total net income of £187 million.

Managing parking cost the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay a total of £519,000, meaning overall it gave it a net income of more than £1 million.

Sharon Wilde, national officer at the GMB said: "When the charges have risen faster that the cost of maintaining the car parks, it looks like the worst kind of profiteering.

"Health workers deal with punishing workloads and chronic understaffing – they need help and support.

"Paying to park while performing vital, lifesaving work feels like the ultimate kick in the teeth."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said local trusts are responsible for car parking space numbers, rates for parking and charging methods, but all parking charges should be "reasonable for the local area."

They added: "Free parking is available for those in greatest need, including all NHS staff who work overnight.

"While hospital car park charges are the responsibility of individual NHS trusts, we expect all charges to be reasonable and in line with the local area".