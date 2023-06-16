Truly stunning cottage near Carnforth up for sale
This charming cottage in the sought-after village of Holme is truly exceptional.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
The three bed semi-detached cottage seamlessly blends charm, character, and modern comforts, and is on the market for £395,000.
It also boasts a modern recently converted annex which can be self-contained or form part of the main house – ideal for versatile living arrangements or as a potential rental opportunity.
The property is for sale with Hackney & Leigh, of Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9BT. Click here for more details.
