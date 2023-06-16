News you can trust since 1837
Truly stunning cottage in village near Lancaster up for sale

This charming cottage in the sought-after village of Holme is truly exceptional.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST

The three bed semi-detached cottage seamlessly blends charm, character, and modern comforts, and is on the market for £395,000.

It also boasts a modern recently converted annex which can be self-contained or form part of the main house – ideal for versatile living arrangements or as a potential rental opportunity.

The property is for sale with Hackney & Leigh, of Market Street, Carnforth, LA5 9BT. Click here for more details.

The garden.

1. Weston Cottage

The garden. Photo: Hackney & Leigh, Carnforth

The living room.

2. Weston Cottage

The living room. Photo: Hackney & Leigh, Carnforth

The living room.

3. Weston Cottage

The living room. Photo: Hackney & Leigh, Carnforth

The dining room.

4. Weston Cottage

The dining room. Photo: Hackney & Leigh, Carnforth

