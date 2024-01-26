Truly spectacular line-up announced for Morecambe Baylight ‘24 festival including illuminated Under the Sea parade

The festival in Morecambe kicks off on February 15 with a light art trail a mile long on Morecambe promenade with interactive and visually stunning light artworks from local, national

and international artists.

A giant 'sea monster' will invade Morecambe's Winter Gardens as part of the festival.

The marine creature's huge inflatable tentacles will spill out from the balcony at the historic promenade theatre as part of the stunning light festival.

The installation has been created by internationally renowned artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas from Designs in Air, who are renowned for turning their playful ideas into large sculptures in an effort to make the world a brighter, more surreal place.

Friday night February 16 sees an Under the Sea parade take to Marine Road Central, offering opportunities for residents and attendees to make parade pieces during the half term week and be part of the spectacle, setting the tone for an exceptional weekend.

The parade will be operated by a host of familiar Morecambe faces, from LAMATA Dance School, Heysham Power Stations as well as accompanying beats from music maestros Baybeat and local legends Samba Espirito.

Expect a giant drumming octopus, shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and a surprise or two!

Along the Baylight trail encounter great food and drink offers, fairground rides and lots of playful interventions on familiar features and buildings.

Look up to the sky and down on the ground for cool lighting transformations including at the Sailing Club, Midland Hotel, Lighthouse and the RNLI building.

As the sun sets, the art pieces will come to life, reflecting and symbolising the beauty of Morecambe Bay’s environment.

With a rising tide in the evenings, the installations will cast enchanting reflections in the water, creating a magical ambiance.

Baylight ‘24 takes place in Morecambe from February 15-17, 6pm-10pm (Friday night parade 6pm-7pm).

For more information visit https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/

1 . Baylight 24 Touch the Sky - each arm of this unique installation represents a colour, and when all three are triggered at the same time they form ‘white light’ by activating giant searchlight beams which touch the sky. See your footsteps (or wheels!) converted into light and sound pulses which rocket across the ground and up into space! Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Baylight 24 A captivating and unique installation that celebrates the mesmerising beauty and otherworldliness of bioluminescent organisms. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Baylight 24 A birds eye view of last year's Baylight festival on Morecambe promenade. Photo: submit Photo Sales