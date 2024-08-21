Truly beautiful cottage in a tucked away Lancaster location for sale priced £155k

This area is filled with beautiful period properties and is hugely popular among families and working professionals.

It's not hard to see why when the city centre and train station are available in under 10 minutes' walk – while also living in a very peaceful and green location.

The cottage isn’t far away from the Fairfield Nature reserve and a little beyond that the canal offers walks all the way to Glasson Dock.

This delightful home has recently been fully refurbished and offers period charm in every room.

There’s a characterful main reception room and an extended kitchen with wooden counters and good storage.

Upstairs there are two rooms – the master bedroom which is a good sized double with space for wardrobes and drawers, and the spacious shower room.

Head outside through the undersize door to the cute little courtyard with enough room for a table and chairs to enjoy some outside space in peace.

Priced at £155,000, Sunnyside Cottage is marketed by JD Gallagher Estate Agents, Market Street, Lancaster LA1 1HP. Call 01524 843322 or email [email protected]

