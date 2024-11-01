A true crime talk featuring a live psychopath test is coming to a Lancaster venue.

‘Murder: Staged’ will be touring the UK in November and uncovering the phenomenon of staged murders.

Do you think you could get away with murder? According to research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) many people do.

Cheish said: “The ‘CSI effect’ has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation.

Murder: Live is coming to Lancaster's Kanteena in November.

“‘Murder: Staged’ will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth.”

Taking place at Kanteena on Wednesday, November 6 this two-hour talk will include in-depth forensics, reconstructed real-life crime scene walk-throughs and a deep dive into cases that have not

been seen on stage live before.

This is an unmissable evening for any true crime fan and tickets are already selling fast.

Cheish Merryweather.

Cheish said: “There will also be a live psychopath test which will be a good indication of who we really should be keeping a close eye on.”

This event on November 6 is for 18+ only. Doors at 7pm, and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Book tickets priced £22 at https://www.seetickets.com/event/murder-staged/kanteena/2927281