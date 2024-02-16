True crime fans can explore ‘Killer Cults' and infamous cases at Lancaster Grand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from the success of her Serial Killer Next Door tour, psychology expert Emma Kenny continues her journey into true crime and explores the

mysterious and manipulative world of cults.

How can ordinary people, living normal lives, choose to leave their families, friends and everything they have ever known to join a cult?

Emma Kenny's Killer Cults comes to Lancaster Grand.

What is it about the power and allure of cult leaders that makes them able to control the minds of their members?

And why do these so-called spiritual leaders turn into malevolent murderers?

Killer cults delves into the psychology of these charismatic killers and their followers, and analyses some of the most notorious and infamous cases, including Jim

Jones and The Peoples Temple, David Koresh and the Branch Davidians and Marshall Applewhite’s Heaven’s Gate.

Emma Kenny comes to Lancaster Grand on Thursday, February 29 at 7.30pm.