This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

They found a ladder resting on top of scaffolding metal and boards which were all loose.

The driver was reported and had to tie the load down before leaving.

"The load was entirely insecure (ladders moved before photo taken) with nothing restraining any of the items which were all loose.