News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Truck stopped on Bay Gateway in Morecambe had unsafe load on back

Police stopped a truck on the Bay Gateway in Morecambe with an unsafe load.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.

They found a ladder resting on top of scaffolding metal and boards which were all loose.

The driver was reported and had to tie the load down before leaving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe.

This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
Most Popular

"The load was entirely insecure (ladders moved before photo taken) with nothing restraining any of the items which were all loose.

"Driver reported and required to secure load before moving off.”