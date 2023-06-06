Truck stopped by police in Morecambe had unsafe load
Police stopped a truck on the Bay Gateway in Morecambe with an unsafe load.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST
They found a ladder resting on top of scaffolding metal and boards which were all loose.
The driver was reported and had to tie the load down before leaving.
@LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped on A683, Morecambe.
"The load was entirely insecure (ladders moved before photo taken) with nothing restraining any of the items which were all loose.
"Driver reported and required to secure load before moving off.”