Tributes to ‘much-admired’ headteacher at Morecambe High School who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to a much-admired headteacher of Morecambe High School, James Foster, who has died aged 96.

He first became head of neighbouring Balmoral Road Secondary (later Heysham High) when he was 32 and took over from Henry Goudie as head of Morecambe High in 1970.

He continued in that post until 1984 when he was succeeded by Neil Allott.

In retirement, Jim Foster was a respected chairman of Lancaster magistrates.

Born in 1928 in Standish, he attended three different primary schools and grew up with an appreciation for physical exercise.

He qualified for grammar school and left with a scholarship to Leeds University.

In between he did his national service in the Royal Artillery.

He met his wife of 68 years Peggy on their first day at university and they went climbing with the university mountaineering club.

Climbing mountains was a passion they shared throughout their lives.

They graduated and married in 1955. They started their teaching careers near Preston and made their home in Brookhouse.

At Morecambe High, Jim introduced outdoor pursuits.

After retirement, he stepped into the breach when the George Fox School in Lancaster was without a head.

Always having a passion for theatre, studying and enjoying Shakespeare at Leeds, Jim with Peggy acted with Caton Drama Group in the Seventies.

He later joined Hornby Occasionals, a renowned group of local players who staged Gilbert and Sullivan comic operas.

He died on May 12, his son Neil’s birthday, and the funeral was at Beetham Hall Crematorium on June 3 when tributes were paid by Neil, grandson James and John Gibbison, former

head of outdoor pursuits at Morecambe High School.

He also leaves a daughter Cath. Peggy died 18 months ago.

Donations in Jim’s memory were given to the Friends of the Lake District.