Tributes to Morecambe sixties band member Golly Goulding who played with Elvis Presley’s guitarist

A legend in the music scene in Morecambe and Lancaster has died at the age of 77.

Stephen ‘Golly’ Golding was known for his brilliant guitar skills and innovative spirit in business, and was a beloved figure in Lancaster and Morecambe.

From a young age, Golly’s passion for music flourished.

He picked up his first guitar and amp in 1962 with his first wage, dreaming of forming a band with friends.

This dream became a reality with his first band, The Fontaines, and continued with others over the years like The Leaders, MBQ, Free at Last, and The Hi-Way and Citizens Band, where his

exceptional talent earned him admiration from near and far.

In 1967, Golly married his lifelong partner, Carol, and together they built a loving family with three children: Jay, Rob, and Carol-Anne.

Starting with nothing, they defied the odds through sheer hard work.

Guitarist in the Fabulous Fontaines rock and roll band, Golly Goulding, has died at the age of 77. Here they can be seen relaxing between sets at Stockport Rock n Roll Society Christmas Shindig.

Golly’s entrepreneurial journey began as a window cleaner, leading to bric-a-brac and eventually the antique business.

With dedication and the support of Carol and their sons, they grew a global antique exporting business, known as GG Exports.

Golly never stopped entertaining, founding the Paul Hayes Collection, where he and his bandmates not only hosted joyful events but also had the incredible opportunity to play with legendary guitarist James Burton, who was Elvis Presley’s guitarist.

Golly was immensely proud to have played alongside Albert Lee, regarded as one of the best guitarists in the world, during their tour.

He and his bandmates were fortunate to meet the likes of Priscilla Presley and many other music icons, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

His last band, The Fabulous Fontaines, continued to thrill audiences with unforgettable shows, many at The Platform Morecambe, bringing joy to both the band and the local community.

The Fabulous Fontaines posted on their Facebook page: “So very sad to say that the heart of the band, our guitarist and band leader Golly Goulding has sadly passed away.

"Golly was such a gifted musician and a true and dear friend. We will miss him greatly and will never play again without him.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Carol and all his family at this very sad time. Rest in peace Golly.”

People left tributes on Facebook after The Fabulous Fontaines posted on the social media site.

Dawn Adrienne Allan said: “Golly Goulding was a massive part of Lancaster’s music scene since the sixties and his passing will leave a huge dent, thinking of his family and wife Carol.

“My dad Adrian Elleray was an original Fontaine and is very proud to be so and is very sad to hear of Golly’s passing.. such a lovely legend you will be missed.”

Golly’s family said he was a modest man who touched many lives, leaving behind a legacy of music and success that will forever be cherished and missed by so many.

Golly Goulding's funeral will be held on Monday, November 18, at 2.30pm at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium, followed by a gathering at The Platform to honour the local legend.