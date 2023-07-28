Tributes paid to Vale of Lune president who was ‘heart and soul’ of rugby club

Paul Antcliffe was captain and club president at Vale of Lune Rugby Union club and a Heysham Cricket Club player for over 35 years.

He represented the Vale in more than 800 games over forty years and has been called 'the heart and soul of the club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Lees from the Vale of Lune paid tribute to Paul saying: “The Vale of Lune flag flies at half mast. We have lost a friend, teammate, captain, singer, club president and 'diamond-among-men' - and it hurts.

Paul Antcliffe, president of Vale of Lune Rugby Club, who has died after a short illness.

“Every Vale party, every tour, every good cause - he was at the hub of it.

"He has been the heart and soul of this club, but he was more than that.

"The support he gave to others who needed help, both practical and emotional, was always understated and discreet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It showed huge generosity of spirit and humanity. He saw how he could help and got on with it with a smile and minimal fuss.

"He made us sing, he made us laugh, he made us stand on chairs and he made us welcome.

"In due course we shall mark his passing in the traditional way, with stories, beer and expressions of gratitude for his friendship.

" It falls to us to honour his legacy. It could be something as simple as this: 'If we can treat people as Anks treated people, the world will be a better place and his influence will continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heysham Cricket Club said they were deeply saddened to hear the news that Paul Antcliffe, a Heysham CC player for over 35 years, had passed away after a short illness.

A spokesman for Heysham Cricket Club said: “Paul was an integral part of Heysham CC on and off the field who continued to play in the 2nd XI until 2022.

"A very capable middle order batsman and skilful slow bowler for the 1st XI, Paul was largely responsible for re-establishing Heysham as a WL First Division side with his runs and wickets in the early 2000’s.

"Paul will be most fondly remembered as the friendliest of people who made everyone feel welcome, always willing to have a post-match beer and a joke with teammates, opponents, and umpires alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul was a true Heysham CC legend, and he will be missed immeasurably by all those who knew him and had the honour of playing with him.

“The thoughts of everyone at Heysham CC are with Lynda, Jamie, Sam, Rebecca, Leo and the Antcliffe family at this extremely sad time.”

Fylde RFC also paid tribute to Paul saying: “We are very sorry to hear of the death of Vale of Lune Rugby Union Club President, Paul Antcliffe ('Anks').

"Apart from serving the club loyally as an official, he holds the record for the most adult appearances for a Vale player.

"Our sincere condolences to Paul's family and friends.”

Paul’s funeral will be held on Friday August 11 at Beetham Hall Crematorium at 12.30pm.

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of Paul's life at The Vale of Lune Rugby Club from 1.30pm-2pm onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s family have said everyone who knew and loved Anks is very welcome to say goodbye, pay their respects and share precious memories.