Tributes paid to Lancaster teacher and well-known Brownie leader

Tributes have been paid to a Lancaster teacher, Brownie leader, singer and Christian, who has died, aged 86.

Althea Woof taught at Greaves Secondary School from 1958, led the Brownies as part of her close association with Trinity United Reformed Church Bowerham, and sang with Lancaster and District

Choral Society.

Born Althea Appleton in 1938 in Preston, she met her future husband Gary while they were both on the staff of Greaves School and they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last year.

Althea Woof.

Althea later worked at Lancaster Library and as a geography technician at St Martin’s College, where she retired.

With Jim Price, head of geography, she wrote a history of Bowerham Church, where she was an elder and part of the pastoral care group.

She ran the 19th Lancaster (Trinity) Brownies for several years.

She sang with Lancaster and District Choral Society for many years.

Daughter Carolyn and son Howard paid tribute at the funeral at Trinity Church on March 11, which was followed by cremation at Lancaster.

Carolyn said her mother was a fighter for things she believed in and always supported people less fortunate than herself.

Church minister Dr Irene John spoke of Althea’s faith, compassionate heart, devotion to her family, pastoral gifts, hard work and integrity.

She died at White House Care Home in Garstang on February 11.

Donations in her memory were given to the NSPCC.