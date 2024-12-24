Tributes paid to dedicated Carnforth nurse who passed away aged 84
Jenny, an active and vibrant part of Silverdale for 55 years, died suddenly at home on December 1, aged 84.
For most of her career she worked as a practice nurse at Ash Trees Surgery, Carnforth, and as a family planning nurse in Kendal.
She has been described as incredibly knowledgeable and brilliant in dealing with the young people of Carnforth.
For 27 years, from 1983 to 2010, she was a magistrate in Lancaster and also served on the youth panel.
Jenny’s integrated nurse and health visitor course was one of several initiatives introduced in the Fifties that advanced the idea of nurse training with a university education.
She moved between Southampton University and St Thomas’s Hospital in London and was proud to have trained at the Nightingale School of Nursing.
A highlight was attending a reception given by the late Queen at Buckingham Palace for emergency services and related bodies.
Jenny had a great love for local and family history, contributing to the parish magazine in Silverdale and Mourholme Local History Society based in Warton.
She published a booklet this year about a family’s summer holiday in Silverdale in 1870.
One of the longest-serving members of the Eversley Choir, based at Borwick and Priest Hutton, the choir sang at her funeral at St John’s Church, Silverdale, on December 16.
She also played in the Silverdale Strummers ukulele group.
Jenny leaves two sons Nick and Simon, daughter Olwen, who gave the family tribute at the funeral, and three grandchildren. Her husband Brian died in 2010.
Donations in Jenny’s memory were given to the Florence Nightingale Foundation, Bay Hospitals Charity and North West Ambulance Service.