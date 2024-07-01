Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a Carnforth High School teacher who has died.

Tracey Reeves, head of Year 10, died ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ last week.

Described as a "valued and respected" member of staff at Carnforth High School for over 20 years, she had been ‘part of the school's fabric for over two decades and cherished as a "loving and devoted wife and mother".’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school opened a book of condolence for Tracy to allow students, parents and fellow teachers to share their grief.

Carnforth High School. Picture from Google Street View.

A statement released by the school read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tracey Reeves, a valued and respected member of staff at Carnforth High School for more than 20 years. She was a loving, caring wife to Andrew and devoted mother to Michael.

“Tracey was a passionate Manchester United fan and proud of her Mancunian roots. She put others first and always wanted the very best for the students she worked with.

"Tracey was a special person, one who we will all remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in the book of condolence, one student wrote: “I had the great pleasure to know Mrs Reeves as my head of year in year 7. She was the sweetest and kindest individual with not a bad bone in her body. It’s sad to hear that the person who helped me through my time at school has passed but I hope she rests peacefully. I thank you directly Mrs Reeves for everything you have done for me and for the school. Rest well and rest easy.”

Another student Lorna Cawood said: “My heart is truly broken and I can’t actually find the words to express how in shock the world is that you’re so suddenly no longer in it.

"I pottered into school for the first time in September 2000, and you very rapidly became my favourite teacher.

"From the fun we had on the Brittany and Germany trips, to the absolute rock you proved yourself to be throughout my final two years at CHS – you shaped my formative years and held me together more times than you should have had to!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were adored by the entire school community, pupils and colleagues alike. Thank you, for being such a wonderful human being.

"We’ve crossed paths several times throughout the years, and you greeted me with a massive smile on your face and the tightest hug every single time.

"Most recently, you took great delight in welcoming my daughter and guiding her through her first year of secondary education. I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of your family and close friends.”

A parent Pauline Knowles said: “I was so saddened to hear the news of Mrs Reeves. We often spoke about our jobs to each other, Tracey was so passionate about her little “ducklings” as she once described her years 7&8 to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tracey was the rock for the children at CHS. Both my children attended there, she always made time and supported them unconditionally, I will always be so grateful.

"Condolences to Tracey’s family, Andrew and Michael. Tracey will be sadly missed in the CHS community.”